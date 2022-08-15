.

…Says YSDM now umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination struggle but

By Dapo Akinrefon

A leading organization in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua, on Monday, confirmed that the umbrella body for the organizations agitating for Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle is now Yoruba Self-Determination Movement, YSDM.

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide is known as the umbrella body for the Yoruba Nation agitation within and outside Nigeria until last weekend when the leader of the Organization, Professor Banji Akintoye wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari describing the YSDM as the umbrella body for all the organization fighting for Yoruba Nation both in Yoruba Land and in Diaspora.

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee for IOO, Dr Adegbola Olagbegi said YSDM is the service platform that coordinate all the Self-Determination Organizations in Yoruba Land and in Diaspora.

Olagbegi said: “As Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, I can assure you that the Alana Gbogbo Omo Oodua L’agbaye, Prof Banji Akintoye has stated emphatically that he is 100% committed to Ilana Omo Oodua(Ilana) and to pursuing and achieving its Aims and Objectives and also remains its Leader.

“The letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari was rapturously received by the Members of Ilana Omo Oodua and Yoruba People worldwide.

“That the letter was written under the auspices of Yoruba Self Determination Movement, which is Service platform for the over 100 Self Determination groups presently operating in Yorubaland and in the Diaspora, in his capacity as Father to all groups.

“That the letter delivered the message of millions of Yoruba People to the Nigeria President of their resolve to seek Liberty and Self Determination, an inalienable Right in the sight of Law and Almighty God.”

