By Nwafor Sunday

“There is no hiding place for them within the borders of our country. Each one of them will be hunted, and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand” – President Buhari

The above are the words of President Muhammadu Buhari. Bandits and terrorists no doubt have dealt with Nigerians.

Thousands of Nigerians have been killed, maimed, kidnapped or robbed by these micro-set of people.

However, giving security report on Monday, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Buhari said that they (Bandits, Terrorists) have been neutralized, eliminated and wasted by the Nigerian security agents.

Femi noted that bandits are on the run, not as he said that ‘Northern Region is gradually breathing a sigh of relief’.

Bellow is his statement:

SECURITY UPDATE & REPORT: BANDITS, TERRORISTS & WARLORDS – NEUTRALISED, ELIMINATED & WASTED!

“In the past four weeks in the month of August 2022, four (4) notorious bandit warlords have been neutralised and wasted. Bandits attacks have been negligible and all together ceased. But the battle is not over.

“Finally the tables are turning. Bandits are on the run. The entire Northern Region is gradually breathing a sigh of relief. And the reverberations of the current onslaught by our patriotic military forces will soon reach every corner of our dear nation.

“Not too long now – every nook and cranny held bound by this satanic vermin birthed from the very cauldron of hades, will be expelled. This terror and horror unleashed on our once secure and peaceful nation is finally on its way out.”

