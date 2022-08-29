By Paul Olayemi

The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has said it will be impossible to win 2023 elections through snatching of ballot boxes and result sheets, noting that with INEC’s introduction of BIVAS that era has become history in our democratic journey.

The frontline Delta Central Senatorial Candidate stated this during a consultation visit to APC Leaders and Elders Forum at Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, adding that he is best qualified to represent the Urhobo nation at the Red Chambers.

Dafinone who is from the famous Guinness award-winning chartered accountant family, while speaking on his qualifications during his visit on Sunday, noted that he has both Local, National and International experience and the exposure to represent the Urhobo people at the Senate.

“The work of winning elections is not done by one person. It is done by party faithfuls, supporters, and dedicated men and women at the unit level. The era where you win an election through snatching of ballot box and results are gone. We need to go from door to door to canvas for our party and our candidates when campaigns start because next year’s elections are about the people.

He also said 2023 is the year the ruling party in Delta, the Peoples Democratic Party will become an opposition party. “We are winners, APC is taking this state. 2023 is our turn and we are going to push the other party into opposition while we show them how it should be done.”

Dafinone who commended the efforts of the Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in uniting the party in the state to become one big family, noted that apart from the transformers, street lights, building of classrooms blocks and other projects that have been carried out by the DSP, he also sponsored the electoral act and that is what has transformed the way elections are held in the whole country.”

Responding, the Chairman of the forum and former Deputy VC of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Samuel Ibodje said “We can beat our chests that by the grace of God you will win the senatorial election, we are going to support you.

“We will support you all the way, you are the best hand to stand for the Urhobo at this moment, we shall stand for you and the party”, Chief Ibodje added.

