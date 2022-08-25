.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

THE Head of Nigeria’s delegation to the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, CNMC, on Thursday, said the commission has reduced major disagreement areas between the duo countries on the disputed Bakassi peninsula and surrounding boundaries from thirteen to three.

The Attorney General of Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami, SAN, who led the delegation at the 34th session of Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC), attributed the success to the Commitment of both countries and the Chairman of the commission.

Mallami stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the ongoing meeting of the 34th session of the mixed Commission between the two countries.

According to Mallami, Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission handling the exercise has within its twenty years of commitment towards peace building reduced the major disagreement between the two countries from thirteen to three.

Nigeria’s AGF who hailed the efforts of the chairman of the mixed Commission, Mahamat Saleh, said the chairman has recorded tremendous achievements in pursuing the needed peace efforts.

The AGF said the commission’s conclusion on the pillar construction exercise of lots six A, B, and C on the Atlantic Mountain is a milestone achievement in view of the difficulty in accessing the area.

According to him, It is also on record that under able leadership we jointly resolved the challenges previously associated with some of the major disagreement areas we inherited and these disagreements were reduced as number was reduced from 13 to just three as at today.

Mallami, however, hailed the efforts and contributions of security operatives of both countries for providing the needed security to field men while carrying out their exercise.

He said: “Mr. Chairman, it is to your credit that we have also improved the frequency of our meetings. We had the 33 sessions of the CNMC in November 2021 and here we are today having the 34th session barely just about a nine-month period of time.

“This is indeed a great achievement, compared to the about seven years period between 32nd and 33rd session, which indeed could only hold after a span of seven years. “

Speaking on the sideline during the meeting, the Director-General, DG, National Boundary Commission, NBC, Adamu Adaji said the efforts were commendable and hoped that in no distant time the remaining areas of the disagreements would be resolved.

He said the session was for the commission to place pillars that would clearly define the boundaries between the duo countries.

According to Adaji the Commitment of the leaders of both countries to ensure peace has been the catalyst behind the success achieved so far.

Others who spoke at the meeting were the Leader of the Cameroon delegation, Minister Zoah Michel; Chairman of the Mixed Commission, and His Excellency, Mahamat Saleh, among others.

