Pic during the graduation

By Dayo Johnson

Desirous to solve the problems of shortage of teachers in Ayede Ogbese, in Akure North area of Ondo state, the traditional ruler of the town, Alayede of Ayede Ogbese, Oba Ajibola Oluyede and wife, Olufunmilayo, have trained over 100 educators in modern education technology.

The graduation of the first batch of the Ayede Ogbese 1 Million Teachers Training Scheme took place weekend at the Royal Ranch, in Ayede Ogbese.

The 1 Million Teachers (1MT) is an international programming partner for the development of trained, empowered teachers globally.

It combines the rudiments of teaching skills with modern tools which are expertly designed to

exponentially increase and enhance greater tutoring prospects.

The course is also especially contrived to reach beyond practical tutoring skills to inspiring lifelong learners who consequently become confident and satisfied in their profession.

Examples of the course modules and topics include Project Management, Inclusive Teaching, entrepreneurship, Critical and Creative Thinking, Curriculum Design, Assessment Guidelines.

Recall that the 1MT Training Scheme which was facilitated by Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede was formally launched in January 2022 by Oba Ajibola Oluyede, the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese as an integral part of the educational development plans of the kingdom.

The launch was proceeded by the commencement of the training of the first batch of trainees, which comprised over 100 educators of the community.

Speaking during the ceremony, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede said she partnered with the 1Million Teachers Training organization in building a

critical mass of highly trained and enterprising education change makers who will lead grassroots development within Ayede Ogbese and Ondo State.

Olori Nejo-Oluyede said, “Without qualified and motivated teachers, our children stand very little chance of realizing their full potentials.

” There are, unfortunately, massive shortages of qualified and competent teachers across the world. The case is no different with us in both urban and rural areas of Ondo State and in Nigeria at large.

“We are all certainly in dire need of modern solutions to the long-standing problems of shortage of teachers in our various communities which engendered my partnership with the 1 Million Teachers Training organization to improve on the exceptional teaching skills of the teachers in Ondo State, especially, in Ayede Ogbese”.

Also speaking, Oba Ajibola Oluyede expressed gratitude to United Evangelical Church, Bolorunduro;

United Evangelical Church, Ilu-Abo and

Abbah Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Bolorunduro for their roles in ensuring the success of the programme

The Chairman, Ondo State Civil Service Commission, Prince Ajose Kudehinbu the royal couple for being a sponsor/initiator of the edition of the Education Technology Enterprise Development of trained, empowered educationalist as an integral segment of the educational development plans of the community.

In his remark, the Olu of Kasemola, Prof. Ebenezer Arifalo appreciated the couple for their humanitarian gestures noting that few people are qualified to be described as outstanding,

The Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. (Mrs.) Wumi Ilawole also applauded their efforts for improving on the quality education legacy of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Dr. Ilawole encouraged the royal couple to increase the number of beneficiaries as God grants them the power and financial capability.

” Today, Oba Oluyede and his Olori have sponsored over 100 beneficiaries for the 1 Million Teachers Training Scheme, I hope that the number will be increased gradually to 500 and later to 1000 yearly, God willing”. Dr. Ilawole said.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include, the education commissioner, Hon. Femi Agagu, who was represented by Dr. Theophilus Daodu, Health commissioner, Dr. Banji Ajaka, Commissioner for Health, High Chief Fajembimo, Lisa of Ayede Ogbese, High Chief Oladimeji Abotogun, Odopetu of Ayede Ogbese, HRH Olanrewaju Omobomi, the Olu of Boluwaduro and his Olori, HRH Babatunde Olusoji, Olu of Bolorunduro and his Olori, Mrs. Ojo Racheal, Area Education Officer, Akure North Local Government, Chief (Mrs.) Tinuke Oloye, Erelu of Ilu-Abo, Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Bello, Yeye Oba of Ayede Ogbese amongst others. End

