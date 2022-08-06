By Emmanuel Okogba

Record signing, Taiwo Awoniyi began life in the Premier League as a substitute, coming on in the 63rd minute as newcomers Nottingham Forest lost their opening game to Newcastle United.

The forward didn’t get as much action as he would have wanted as he was lonely upfront most of the time he spent on the pitch. At some point he had to drop back to defend as there was little action in Newcastle’s half.

The hosts forced a number of early corners within the opening 10 minutes, Kieran Trippier crossing the ball onto the head of Dan Burn whose header dropped wide of Henderson’s far-post.



They made the breakthrough following a spell of pressure towards the hour mark, firstly Saint-Maximin was denied by a fantastic Scott McKenna block, only for Schär to open the scoring on 58 minutes with a long-range strike.



The Magpies’ doubled their advantage after Callum Wilson turned a low ball coming into the penalty area towards goal that beat Dean Henderson.

Wilson came close to adding a third for the hosts after Saint-Maximin and Longstaff combined to find the forward inside the area but he could only find the side netting.

RELATED NEWS