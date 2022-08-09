.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Tuesday called on Corps members to stay away from social vices, such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrimes and advanced-fee-fraud in the course of their service year.

The Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General MK Fadah stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course at NYSC Orientation Camp, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Represented by the State Coordinator NYSC Ebonyi State, Mrs. Bamai Mercy, the Director-General of NYSC enjoined the Corps members to be good Ambassadors of the Corps as well as their families and institutions of graduation.

“At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that portray negative image of the Scheme, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and Advanced-Fee-Fraud.

“My dear compatriots, as you begin the next phase of the Service Year, I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the Orientation Course. It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations. In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.”

He further urged the Corps members to be security conscious at all times and “avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car ride from strangers.”

According to him, “You can be rest assured that Management remains committed to your security and general welfare. Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

“Also remember that your membership of the Service Corps does not confer on you immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing. I, therefore, enjoin you to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones.

“I urge you to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred. Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country. In the same vein, avoid being speculative on issues affecting the NYSC and, instead, visit our website, social media platforms and other official channels for clarifications.”

The total number of corps members that participated in the 2022 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course, Ebonyi State, were 887; male 359, female 528.

