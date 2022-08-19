By Prince Okafor

There are indications that the price of aviation kerosene also known as Jet A1 might hit N1,000 per litre before the end of 2022.

This development might further impact the price of airfares across the nation thus making passengers bear the burden of the rise.

A survey on price shows that, the fuel was sold for N880 per litre in Kano; N780 in Abuja and N740 in Lagos, according to figures obtained from operators on Monday.

Currently the product which was sold at N880 last week has risen to N903 per litre, which has further pushed the price of airline tickets.

For instance, passengers are now paying as much as N200,000 for a return Lagos-Abuja ticket; while Lagos-Kano return is between N150,000 and N200,000 depending on the time of booking.

Abuja-Kano flight on Max Air is between N74,000 and N100,000; while it is between N74,000 and N80,000 on Air Peace. Also on Max Air, Abuja-Maiduguri is N90,000 and Lagos-Kaduna on Azman Air for a Wednesday flight, N130,000. A one-way Lagos-Abuja fare is now N80,000 and could be as high as N150,000 if the travel date is in 24 hours.

Air Peace return ticket from Abuja-Kano is between N140,000 and N160,000 and one-way, N78,000. A return from Abuja-Gombe is N150,000 and one-way, N75,000. For Abuja-Port Harcourt, a one-way ticket is N100,000; Abuja-Lagos, between N75,000 and N100,000.

Checks on Air Peace flight from Lagos to Enugu for Wednesday (today) showed that it costs N150,000 for a one-way ticket.

Following a further rise in the price of Jet A1, the operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had threatened to shut down operation on Monday May 9.

The House of Representatives had later summoned relevant agencies of government involved in fuel supply value chain, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.

There was a resolution for an interrupted supply of fuel to airlines over the next three months with the CBN committing to supply foreign exchange to marketers while there was another long term resolution to allow willing airlines to import jet fuel into the country.

At the moment, two domestic operators have temporarily shut down operations citing partially the challenges posed by the skyrocketing Jet fuel price while Air Peace also cited the issue of fuel as a major reason for the suspension of its international flight to Johannesburg, South Africa.’

