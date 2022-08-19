August meeting: Why we empowered 50 Imo women — Guinness

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI—A total of 50 women of Umuebie Autonomous Community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, have been empowered with mobile bars by Guinness Nigeria Plc., as part of the celebration of this year’s August Meeting.



Handing over the bars to the women, the firm’s Marketing and Innovation Director, Mark Mugisha, said the company was committed to celebrating and appreciating women, hence the event.



He said: “The August meeting is beyond an event; it’s an experience that Guinness feels strongly and passionate about. It allowed us to be part of long lasting impact for the betterment of their community.



“As a brand, we are committed to supporting, empowering and celebrating women in ways most natural to them”.



In a welcome address earlier, the President of the Umuebie Aladinma Women, Mrs. Gertrude Onuoha noted it was the first time they were experiencing such an elaborate and scintillating August meeting.



She was full of praises for Guinness, for choosing to sponsor the community’s August meeting.



Onuoha called for more support for the development of the community, lamenting that the market in the area was in shambles, while the community’s hall is dilapidated.



The address was followed by a march past among the five villages that make up the community and a brief health talk.



Renowned monarch and traditional ruler of Ogbor Autonomous Community, Eze Matthew Onweni, commended Guinness for such show of love and enjoined the women to sustain the drive for community development.

