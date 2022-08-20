The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji was today at Umunwanwa community in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State to attend the August Meeting of women of the area.

Welcoming the Speaker, the Member representing Umuahia South State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Jerry Uzosike welcomed the Speaker and hailed him for his past support to the community. He recalled how the Speaker availed the community a huge sum of money with which they did major palliative on their dilapidated road and thanked him for the confidence reposed in the community by appointing one of them, Pastor Emeka Inyamah, as the Director-General of his Campaign Council.

While appealing to the Speaker to help the community ensure that their major road which is in a state of disrepair gets the attention of the federal government and also hearken to the request of the women for support for their proposed community hall, he urged the women to ensure they give maximun support to the Speaker in the forthcoming elections as he has been of immense benefit to them.

On his part, the Director-General of the Speaker’s Campaign Council, Pastor Emeka Inyamah who is also a native of Umunwanwa, hailed the Speaker for his immense support to the women and youths of the community in particular and the people in general. He also recalled how he reached out to the Speaker over the state of the community’s near-impassable road to which the Speaker responded immediately, and urged the people to reward him with their votes come 2023.

In his address, the Speaker expressed strong reservations and displeasure over the vandalisation of the community’s electricity transformer. He berated the youths for allowing vandals into the community to the extent of throwing the community into avoidable darkness by tampering with their transformer. He also said a situation where schools are vandalised and essential items stolen from them is unacceptable to him. While promising to help them put the transformer back in shape in the next few days, he challenged the youths to ensure they protect public facilities provided for their own benefit.

The Speaker who is the PDP candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency at the forthcoming 2023 election assured the people of effective representation that will hasten development of the constituency when supported to emerge victorious. He announced a princely sum to support the women’s community hall project.

Earlier, President-General of Umunwanwa Progressive Union (Federated), UPUF, (Women’s Wing), Lolo Alaoma Nwosu, in her address welcomed the Speaker and his entourage to the occasion. She thanked the Speaker for his support to the women of the community in particular and the people in general. She requested the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency PDP hopeful to help them realise their proposed community hall which they hope to use for their subsequent August Meetings, event centre, computer business centre, skill acquisition programmes etc. Lolo Alaoma also appealed to the Speaker to help them intervene on the state of their major road.

Members of the campaign council who joined the Speaker to the event are a former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Max Ndukwe Adindu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir Tony Ezebuiro among others.

