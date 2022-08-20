.

*More reconciliation talks to continue

* Police seal two hospitality centers, fuel station belonging PDP members opposed to Wike

*He’s victimising us for identifying with Chief Opara, Atiku – Igwe

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

THE reconciliation committee set up to end the frosty relationship between Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, opened discussions in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Both camps met on Friday at Government House, Port Harcourt with the presidential candidate represented by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Adamu Waziri and Eyitayo Jegede.

On Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed, Bello Adoki; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

This came in a day security operatives allegedly acting on the orders of the Rivers State Government, sealed two hospitality centers and a fuel station in Port Harcourt.

Reconciliation committee

Breaking off after four hours of deliberations, Governor Fintiri, disclosed that interactions were ongoing to achieve desired resolutions.

Urging Nigerians to be patient, Fintiri said: “We are aware Nigerians are anxious, waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of same political family.

“We have opened discussion, work is in progress and we will continue. At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians.”

Speaking on behalf of the Wike camp, former Ondo governor, Olusegun Mimiko, expressed optimism in the committee’s agreement to bring about unity in the party soon, hinting that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.

Mimiko said: “We have agreed that there is need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which need further deliberation when the committees meets again.”

Alhaji Atiku and Governor Wike had at an encounter in the Abuja residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, agreed weeks back to constitute the truce committee at amicably resolving their differences.

Members of the committee later met with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Port Harcourt.

Police seal 2 hospitality centers, fuel station belonging PDP members opposed to Wike

Meanwhile, operatives of Operation Sting, under Rivers Police Command on Thursday night allegedly invaded, shut and occupied Mega Tools Fuel Station owned by Member Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Chinyere Igwe, same way they took over Priscy’s Lounge, Elekahia, belonging to Jones Ogbonda, former Rivers Assembly member.

At Preray Hotel, Eagle Island owned by Ikechi Chinda, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Port Harcourt City Local Government, the security operatives sealed and took over the place, arresting some staff and guests in the process.

Neither the Rivers Police Command nor the State Government have provided motive for the clamp down, but one of the victims, Reps member, Chinyere Igwe alleged the action was a demonstration of political victimisation by Governor Nyesom Wike.

He’s victimising us for identifying with Chief Opara, Atiku

Igwe said: “It’s political victimisation. He (Wike) is victimising us because we’re are allies of Chief Austin Opara, former Reps Deputy Speaker, from having a meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential aspirant.

“That is the beginning and end of it. When the security operatives came (to the Mega Tools Fuel Retail Outlet), there were two of our security men on ground and they went round with the police who invaded the fuel station.

“They didn’t find one jerry can of product, not even a cup full. Every product is underground. So we were not engaged in oil bunkering. But they invaded and locked the station with their own locks they came with.”

RELATED NEWS