.Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

THE committee seeking to broke truce between feuding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened discussions in Port Harcourt

Both camps met on Friday at Government House, Port Harcourt with the presidential candidate represented by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede.

Host Wike’s team has former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoki; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Breaking off after four hours of deliberations, Governor Fintiri, disclosed that interactions were ongoing to achieve desired resolutions.

He reckoned that Nigerians were waiting on the PDP to clinch regain power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023, to redeem the country from the bad governance by the ruling party.

Urging Nigerians to be patient, Fintiri said, “We are aware Nigerians are anxious, waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of same political family.

“We have opened discussion, work is in progress and we will continue. At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians.”

Former Ondo governor, Olusegun Mimiko, further expressed optimism in the committee’s agreement to bring about unity in the party soon, hinting that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that needs to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which needs further deliberation when the committees meets again”, Mimiko emphasised.

Alhaji Atiku and Governor Wike had at an encounter in the Abuja residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, agreed weeks back to constitute the truce committee at amicably resolving their differences.

Members of the committee later met with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Port Harcourt.

