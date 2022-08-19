.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

THE committee seeking to broke truce between feuding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened discussions in Port Harcourt

Both camps met on Friday at Government House, Port Harcourt with the presidential candidate represented by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede.

Host Wike’s team has former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoki; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Breaking off after four hours of deliberations, Governor Fintiri, disclosed that interactions were ongoing to achieve desired resolutions.

He reckoned that Nigerians were waiting on the PDP to clinch regain power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023, to redeem the country from the bad governance by the ruling party.

Urging Nigerians to be patient, Fintiri said, “We are aware Nigerians are anxious, waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of same political family.

“We have opened discussion, work is in progress and we will continue. At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians.”

Former Ondo governor, Olusegun Mimiko, further expressed optimism in the committee’s agreement to bring about unity in the party soon, hinting that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that needs to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which needs further deliberation when the committees meets again”, Mimiko emphasised.

Alhaji Atiku and Governor Wike had at an encounter in the Abuja residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, agreed weeks back to constitute the truce committee at amicably resolving their differences.

Members of the committee later met with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Port Harcourt.

