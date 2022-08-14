Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has described the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar as Wealth Creator.

Kazeem who noted this in Abuja while interacting with youths said, Nigeria need a wealth creator and not pretenders.

“At the moment , the country need a wealth creator.

“With current inflation rates at 16%, unemployment at 33% and a 39 trillion naira debt burden , Nigeria is sinking, and sinking fast.

“We must join hands and collaborate with the right man to rescue our dear country.

“Unlike Peter Obi , Bola Tinubu , Atiku is a wealth creator .

“Nigeria needs a seasoned wealth Creator to help us out of this Quagmire.

“Atiku is the right man to rescue us from this situation the All Progressive Congress APC has placed us. “ he said.

RELATED NEWS