By Abdulmumin Murtala

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has donated the sum of N50 million to victims of flood at the popular textile market in Kano, Kantin Kwari.

Flood due to heavy down pour, had destroyed over N200 million worth of materials and about 200 shops were equally affected according to SEMA.

Delivering a speech at the residence of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who recently dumped the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Atiku announced his donation to the victims, describing Kano as a renown commercial centre.

“Kano is a renown commercial centre that has its marks in the economy. “I wish to use this opportunity to console victims of the unfortunate flood that was necessitated by heavy down pour.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to donate the sum of N50 million to those affected by the unfortunate situation” he stated.

RELATED NEWS