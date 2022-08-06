.

…says Nigerians wounded by APC’s maladministration

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has said Nigerian parents and youths would in 2023 demonstrate their anger, pains and disappointments over the lackadaisical attitude of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government to resolve the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike.

The group said Nigerians had long realized that the APC government did not mean well for Nigerian youths hence the government’s indifference to the strike in the country’s public universities.

The Convener of MBMJP, Joe Bukka was weekend reacting to the comments by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo on the ASUU strike when he featured on ‘Politics Today’ a Channels Television programme

The Minister had among others said “the nation cannot grind to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU. Let’s go to more critical issues while I am here.”

Bukka said it was clear from the comment of the Minister that APC led Federal Government was not interested in listening to ASUU and also cared less about the plight of Nigerian youths.

He said: “How can a Minister speak to Nigerians in such a manner about a strike that has left Nigerians angry and agitated. He was only insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians when he said the government did not have money to meet the demands of ASUU.

“But the government had money to donate to Afghanistan and also purchase exotic cars for Niger Republic. This is a government that found it expedient to have a rail line run from Nigeria to Niger Republic; a Government where an individual took close to 100billion, yet the government does not have money to meet the demands of ASUU.

“We are not surprised; we have not forgotten that this same government tagged our youths as lazy youths. This is a government that has made life unbearable for Nigerians through bad policies that have plunged Nigeria’s into unimaginable poverty.

“He was trying to compare a clueless government that has destroyed all the gains previous administrations made which stabilized our economy, to the Goodluck Jonathan administration. Maybe he does not know that Nigerians want this APC government to take us back to where they found us in 2015.

“The Minister cannot pretend that he does not know that Nigerians are all regretting voting this APC government into power in 2015. He should realize that we are all Nigerians and we know that the day of reckoning is coming.

“They can continue to treat the ASUU strike with much indifference because their children are not in the public universities but they must also realize that 2023 is fast approaching.

“Nigerians are waiting eagerly to demonstrate their anger, pains and disappointments towards this government with their votes. This administration has hurt Nigerians and the people are wounded, the earlier they realize that, the better for those functionaries who come on television to exhibit their bravado instead of being sober for the maladministration that is staring us in the face as a nation.”

