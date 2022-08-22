By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A real Estate company on the aegis of ‘In-Motion Business Limited, located’ in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital has trained a total of twenty undergraduates of the state as beneficiaries of its maiden edition of ‘Students In Real Estate’,SIRE training programme.

Speaking last Friday at the graduation ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gideon Ekanem, noted that the programme (SIRE) was launched in May 2022 to ensure that the youths were not idle and frustrated as a result of the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU)

Ekanem who expressed worries that the perennial nationwide ASUU strike encourages youths involvement in social vices in the society, added that the ‘SIRE’ training programme would complement effort of Akwa Ibom state government in ensuring that the existing peace and security was sustained.

.

He noted that the project also serves as a way of educating and encouraging the young university students in entrepreneurship and to prepare them to become responsible future citizens of the state and country in general.

His words, “The situation in our country needs all hands to be on deck for us to rescue these young talents, who are the victims of the lingering ASUU strike from vices that could hunt the society. You can imagine young people who should be in school staying at home doing nothing.

“They could join in any fraudulent activity. But in order to rescue that situation, In-Motion Business Limited has offered them a platform to be trained to become certified Realtors who can practice real estate business and earn legitimate income”

The Managing Director of the first Green and Smart Estate developer in the State, who noted that the company was ready to educate /train another batch of undergraduates, urged others take advantage of the opportunity provided by the company since ASUU has not called off its industrial action

Meanwhile, during the graduation ceremony, a SIRE graduand, identified as, Odung UduakAbasi and 500-level student of Mechanical Engineering, University of Uyo(UNIUYO) was presented with a cheque of one hundred and twenty nine thousand, six hundred naira (129,600) naira only.

Also presented with a cheque of two hundred and forty thousand naira (240,000), another graduand (names withheld) who has already started earning income using his experience from the programme, expressed gratitude to the company for the trainingto become a realtor.

In-Motion Business Limited is the developer of “Wana Court Estate’, designed to promote low carbon emissions, recycling, smart housing, and the green economy.

