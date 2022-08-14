By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization, NGO, Activate Success International Foundation, ASIF, in partnership with Quickteller, Nestle and Arik Air has taken its Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, YEEP, to the orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Love Idoko-Uloko who made this known in a statement in Makurdi stated that the programme was one of the foundation’s many efforts to compliment the role of the government in the area of youth development and empowerment, through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, programme, organized periodically for every batch of prospective corps members undergoing the mandatory orientation exercise.

The Executive Director who outlined the vision of the organization and the successes recorded in the area of youth development stressed that the vision was borne out of her belief and desire to see that the great potential in every youth was unlocked for maximum productivity to enable them contribute to the nation’s wealth.

She emphasized that the activities of the foundation included among others, “periodic lectures at NYSC orientation Camps for Corps members, the training of Corps members to acquire entrepreneurial skills in their areas of interests, empowering of young people who have great business ideas with business grants as start-up capital, and reaching out to women through the Inspire The Lady Project.”

She noted that the event which had been held in ten locations across the NYSC Batch B streams I and II in F.C.T – Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Ogun, Benue, Oyo, Enugu and Nasarawa states, also had in attendance resources persons from Interswitch operators of Quickteller, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Arik Air who were partnering the foundation and sharing useful success tips with the Corps members.

According to her, at the F.C.T camp in Kubwa, Comedienne Anita Asuoma also known as Real Warri Pikin, was on hand to scintillate the excited crowd as she kept them on their feet with rib-cracking jokes and performances.

“In Lagos, the presence of celebrity television host and actor, Uti Nwachukwu who graced the event courtesy of Interswitch and Activate Success International Foundation added a touch of glitz and style to the event.

“The climax of the occasion was the presentation of prizes won through a raffle draw, supervised by Anita Asuoma in the F.C.T – Abuja, and Uti Nwachukwu in Lagos.

“Lucky Corps members at various locations, smiled home with cash prizes of various amounts, Powerbank sets, return Arik Air ticket, and the star prize of N100,000 courtesy of Interswitch.

“The Grand Prize, an all-expense paid return ticket for two to attend the ONE AFRICA MUSIC FESTIVAL in Dubai will be conducted via an on-line raffle draw to be held later in the year. Also, grants for business start-up would be given to deserving Corps members too.”

