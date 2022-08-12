By Gabriel Olawale

Budding Nigerian artiste, Arijoshola Olamilekan Kamal widely known as Kaylex, has said that his dream was to help indigenous music grow bigger on the global stage.

The musician, who made the comment during the release of his new single titled “Manya”, said that he was working hard daily not just to become a successful entertainer but also help Nigerian art receive more global acceptance.

According to the songster signed to TMSN Records, Nigerian music was already big worldwide but with talents like him gracing the big stage with quality sounds by the day, the recognition for the indigenous industry could skyrocket in the very near future.

He said, “Nigerian music is doing well globally but my dream and desire is to help push it further up there.

“Already, our music and entertainment industry is a major source of foreign income earning but with more stars like myself coming onboard with plenty of quality, the acceptance for our music could become even bigger soon.

“On my own, I will continue to work hard and improve my craft to serve fans around the world top quality music.”

Kaylex’s latest single features Hip-hop star, Terry Apala, a follow-up to his previously single — “MoneyBag” — which continues to enjoy massive airplay and streams on various online platforms.

A native of Ilogbo Eremi in the Badagry area of Lagos, Kaylex whose Instagram handle is @official_oluwahkaylex, was discovered by Chief Executive Officer of TMSN Records, Baba Emmanuel also known as Amzy-B, while singing in a church choir.

