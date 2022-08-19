.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

For civil or structural engineers, material selection, type of material and compartment of materials or strength of the materials are all ingredients expected in construction to avoid building collapse.

This was the objective of the 5th edition of the 3days Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp, MATBC, for Girls organized by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN which took place in Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Schools including Wesley Girls Junior Secondary School, Onike Junior High School, Aje Comprehensive Junior High School among others from the six educational districts in Lagos State were represented.

The programme was organized specifically for girls in Junior Secondary School across Lagos State within the six educational districts.

Speaking with WO, Engr. Elizabeth Eterigho, FNSE, President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, explained that, Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for Girls is all about dissemination of STEM to the younger ones.

According to her, “Technical Boot Camp is meant to be a camp programme for girls for three days but lamented that due to accommodation constraint, the event was repackaged to accommodate the girls from morning till afternoon as their logistics are taken care of. We want them to know that STEM subjects lead to problem solving. You can use STEM to solve the problem of the nation. It can bring about development in the country.

“This 5th edition is to showcase the field of the woman that the Technical Boot is named after who is a Structural Engineer, she is a Consultant in that field and this year, we decided to examine the Role of Materials in Building or Construction. The strength of the materials is important in construction.

“Recently, there have been lots of collapsed buildings in the country. There are factors that bring about collapsed buildings, it is either the right engineers were not consulted or the right materials were not used. Most of us think of saving money and then we give our construction to quacks who are not certified engineers.

“The objective of the 5th Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot camp for Girls is to let people know that material selection is important in building. The type of material and compartment of materials or strength of the materials is important to the type of structure you want to build”, she said.

Also, Engr. Monsurat Alagbe, Chairman, APWEN, Lagos Chapter, explained that the Boot Camp was an avenue for the girls to display intellectual capacity as they are expected to work on the Integrity of Structure. As engineers, the type of materials must be such that it is sustainable and that would stand the test of time.

“The quality that the Mayen Adetiba started with has been maintained. I am encouraged by the performance of the students. They were involved in what they were doing and it is our joy that the engineering profession is not only for boys. It has to do with intellect because there is nothing you cannot do in engineering to solve problems for the world.

“As much as the girls are excited, there is a need for the parents to encourage them.

Government needs to formulate policies that would help the child girl in engineering. There is a need for financial support from the government as well”, she said.

In her reaction, Engr. Adebisi Osin, FNSE, Chairman Planning Committee, the Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for Girls said, the event was to encourage the girl child that they can be engineers too. It is to show them the practical aspect of why structure fails. At the end of the Boot Camp, the girls would have an idea on structural failure. The most important aspect is to introduce them to engineering and encourage them that they can be engineers.

Olanrewaju Olatunji, from Education District 4, Lagos state, said, the programme assists the students to develop the technical ability and capability especially those that want to become engineers or study engineering. It is to imbibe engineering skills into them from the Junior Classes.

“As a Desk Officer from Education District 4, our teams of teachers prepare students from all the six education districts. And students from Class JSS 2 that are moving to JSS3 are invited. The programme is for Junior Secondary School students.

“District 1 is Agege Local Government and in its environment, District 2 is Maryland and its environment, District 3 is Falomo and its environment, District 4 is Yaba and its environment, District 5 is Agboju and its environment while District 6 is Oshodi and its environment.

“When we received the invitation from APWEN, we then prepared the students for the boot camp. Before COVID-19, twenty students from schools in each educational district were invited. After the COVID-19, they reduced it to ten students from each district. The teachers are saddled with the responsibility of picking the students for the boot camp”, he said.

In her contribution, Engr Idiat Amusu, FNSE, said, “The world today evolves round technology and the best way to catch the younger generation is through programmes like Boot Camp to imbibe the spirit of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics, STEM, as they grow up. The development of any society is on technology and if we do not catch them at this age, then we are not fulfilling the mandate.

“This is one of the STEM programmes that we have been organizing to ensure that the young generations are encouraged to study STEM, particularly engineering.

“The girl children should know that the sky is the limit for them. They should not allow anything to limit their aspiration in life. They should know that engineering is just an ordinary subject, they should not be afraid of it. They should know that engineering rules the world. I will encourage them to study the STEM subjects, particularly engineering”, she noted.

Meanwhile, Engr. Mayen Adetiba, FNSE, urged private organizations and investors to plunge into the programme saying partnering with APWEN would help in improving the lives of the girls as well as securing them.

“I want to see more of these private investors tap into this vision and support the Association financially to achieve their objectives.

“Most of the young girls come from different backgrounds. While some parents are financially capable to train their children, some are not.

“All these children are brought together under one umbrella to be trained, tutored and mentored and succeed in their careers especially in engineering. We teach them to make them a complete woman.

“I am excited each time we have the MATBC. The event makes us think on how to improve the lives of the young girls and help in shaping their future. We will also show them how to identify networking these girls to the engineering field.

“We are preparing them to identify broader opportunities on how to be among the few female engineers in Nigeria.

“Engineering is no longer considered male dominated profession. In my days, female participation used to be about 1 percent but today, it has increased to 25 percent. Now, we want to increase it to a ratio of 50:50 participation. You have to be smart to be an engineer’, she said.

The 15th APWEN President, Engr. Felicia Agutaba, FNSE, however urged federal government schools to cease the opportunity and be part of the programme.

“The federal schools are within the State and therefore, it is expedient for the management to tap into the State’s six education districts to enable the students in federal schools to participate in the programme.

“Due to security, we got approval from the Lagos state government before bringing the children together”, she said.

One of the students, Ademefun Aduragbemi, JSS 2, Kosofe Junior College, while explaining the assignment given to them said, “We did Spaghetti Bridge. After building the bridge, we will then put something inside to indicate if it could hold without falling. But, if we put something inside and it breaks, it means our work is not well done”, she said.

At the end of the three days boot camp, district 2 was declared winner of the competition.

RELATED NEWS