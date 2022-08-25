.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Middle Belt United Assembly (MBUA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians over persistent hardship and insecurity in the country.

The group accused the President of not fulfilling his 2015 campaign promises.

The group recalled that Buhari 2015 promised Nigerians to vote for him to secure them and improve their well-being but rather the economy, and security became worse under his administration.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, the group’s President, Comrade Moses Mwarga Aji, said ordinary Nigerians are going to bed on an empty stomach as the price of food and other products in the market has doubled compared to what President Buhari inherited in 2015.

Aji saud that even with much hunger in the land, Nigerians especially in the Northern region are in total fear of the unknown and cannot sleep with their two eyes closed as insecurity ravages communities.

“ We call on President Buhari to tender a public apology to Nigerians over his failed promises on security, economy, fighting corruption. From bad in 2015 to worst now” he said

He called on the international community to mount pressure on Buhari to secure the nation and conduct elections in 2023.

“The nation is in suspense over the fate of 2023 general elections as some prominent Nigerians are expressing fear that elections may not hold because of insecurity. Elections must hold as planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC). Nigerians will not accept postponement of elections ” he said.

Aji urged President Buhari to provide adequate security to the North-central zone to fight in security in Benue, Plateau, and Niger among other affected states.

The group said Buhari should as matter of urgency wake up and give governance serious attention by fighting insecurity, a poor economy, and massive corruption.

”President Buhari should leave a legacy behind for Nigerians. The way things stand now in the country Nigerians may not remember Mr. President when he leaves office. They may remember him only when insecurity, corruption, and hardship are mentioned. Please, Mr. President, use the remaining few months to correct and reset Nigeria on the path of progress, unity, and development,” they said.

