.

By Dennis Agbo

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state, Chief Uche Nnaji has unveiled Barrister George Ogara as the deputy Governorship candidate of the state.

Unveiling Ogara at the APC office in Enugu on Sunday, Nnaji said that the task of finding a Deputy was quite tormenting which made it come late.

He said that Ogara’s qualities suited his choice, noting that as the best governorship candidate in the state, he was happy to have found a matching Deputy.

“We just concluded the ward tours and we were disappointed with what we saw around the state. We discovered that what we were crying about on the dilapidation of Enugu metropolis was even worse outside the capital,” Nnaji said.

The unveiled running mate, Ogara, in his speech said he was overwhelmed by support the leaders of the party have given in the state.

“I am also overwhelmed by my choice and all I can say is to work for that pary and support Uche Nnaji to work for Enugu state. Hence what I will do is to work in all the little issues that will give us victory to be in government house. Whatever issue will be worked out. What you have given us to do, we can do it without compliant,” Ogara pledged.

The state chairman of APC, Ugochukwu Agballa stated that he was fufiled by the enthusiasm of Enugu people by the choice of a capable, erudite, humble and wise deputy Governorship candidate .

“I enjoy every well-meaning citizen to converge under this platform. I want to assure Enugu people that this is the only credible platform where there is no opportunism unlike the cabal on other political parties.

“APC is the only platform that can return the glory of Enugu. we have broken down infrastructure, strike and rundown of the state by the ruling cabal. We are here to restore the desires of the founding fathers of Enugu state and Uche Nnaji is more qualified to do that.

“We are appulled by the level of decay in the state and I call on the state people to rise and restore the glory of the state. It’s a batle for the liberation’ of the state. So I call on the people of Enugu state to arise,” Agballa called.

RELATED NEWS