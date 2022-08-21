By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the Friday night’s attack on the convoy of the wife of Osun State governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, in Owode-Ede, in Ede-North Local Government Area of the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of masterminding the act.

It was gathered that the first lady’s convoy was headed for Osogbo when it got stuck in a traffic gridlock at Owode-Ede.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the crisis started when security details attached to the governor’s wife attempted to clear the traffic to allow for free flow of traffic when hoodlums began to throw stones at the convoy.

Two of the security operatives, according to an eyewitness, were injured by the stones which prompted the security agents to start shooting into the air to scare the attackers away.

The situation which lasted for about five minutes forced traders and motorists to run for safety.

When contacted, the media aide to Mrs. Oyetola, Iluyomade Oluwatunmise, confirmed the incident, saying there was no casualty.

“It is true the convoy was attacked at Owode-Ede while trying to navigate the traffic around the market. But to the glory of God, no one was killed while those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment”, she added.

Meanwhile, APC in Osun State has condemned the attack describing it as primitive, barbaric, shameful, dangerous and wicked.

The state’s party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, in a statement, said there was no justifiable reason for the PDP to orchestrate the needless attack on the wife of the governor, describing the content of the opposition party’s press statement on the incident as a mere face-saving and an afterthought.

He wondered why the hitherto peaceful ancient Edeland could be turned into a perpetual abode of violence where the sacredness of the lives of fellow humans means nothing to some desperado political power mongers.

The statement observed that the PDP needs an urgent deliverance or surgical operation to separate its nature of being a seemingly inseparable pathological conjoined baby with violence and lies.

