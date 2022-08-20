By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state have disagreed over hoodlums attack on wife of the Governor’s convoy.

Some hoodlums had on Friday night attacked the Governor’s wife, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola and her convoy in a gridlock in Owode-Ede, in Ede-North local government area of the state, home town of the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

However, the APC while alleging that the attack was perpetrated by thugs loyal to the PDP, the latter opined that the attack was self-inflicted, blaming security details in the convoy for attacking a truck driver, whose faulty vehicle caused the gridlock.

The PDP in a statement by it Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji accused the security details in the convoy of beating up the truck driver which prompted reaction from people at the scene, without knowing who was in the convoy.

“We call on the First Lady to apologise to the truck driver who was inhumanity treated. It is not enough to rush him to the hospital. The First Lady should atone for the sins of her overzealous escorts unless she was responsible for the directive to beat up the innocent driver.

“Instead of blaming the PDP, we call on officials of the outgoing government to be mindful of their interface with the people of Osun state. Our people have been badly governed with harsh economic pains under a clearly inhuman administration.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible for a First Lady and her team to assault a citizen and turned round to blame the opposition”.

However, the APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun in a statement issued by his media aide, Kola Olabisi described the PDP’s explanation as an afterthought and face saving.

In Famodun’s words:. “The attack on the governor’s convoy where some of her security officers sustained various degrees of injuries further confirmed and authenticated the list of the APC leaders that the state PDP was accused to have earmarked for attack since the INEC announced Adeleke as the winner of the July 19, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

“There is no justifiable reason under the sun why the PDP should orchestrate the needless attack on the wife of the governor. One cannot buy wondered why the hitherto peaceful ancient Edeland could be turned into a perpetual abode of violence where the sacredness of the lives of fellow human beings means nothing to some desperado political power mongers”.

Meanwhile, the state police command in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

She added that investigation is ongoing on the incident.