The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has said that the list of members of the council being circulated on social media and published by some online news platforms is unofficial.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the council said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, that the purported list was not authorised.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard it, adding that the party’s leadership and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would formally unveil the campaign council.

Onanuga said that the party understood the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate.

He, however, urged the media to exercise restraint in disseminating information that were not correct.

While quoting the secretary of the APC presidential pampaign council, Mr James Faleke, Onanuga said that the various directorates of the campaign structure were still being put together.

He said it was being done in consultation with the APC governors and other critical stakeholders.

