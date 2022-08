The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied alleged plans to remove its Adamawa chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, from office.



Mr Raymond Chidama, the state APC secretary, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Yola on Thursday.



Chidama described the allegation as baseless and unfounded, saying that it was the handiwork of opposition parties.



He said that contrary to the rumours, there was unity among all stakeholders in the state toward winning the 2023 General Election. (NAN)

