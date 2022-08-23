From left, Multiple Council Chairperson 2022-2023, Obo Edet; Immediate past District Governor, Furtune Wagbatsoma; District Governor Lions District 404A1, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu and his wife, Caroline Anyanwu, during the unveiling of Anyanwu as the District Governor for 2022-2023, in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

The International Association of Lions Clubs District 404A1 Nigeria has inaugurated Anogwi Anyanwu as the District Governor for 2022- 2023 Lions year in Lagos.

The ceremony held weekend, in Lagos included fundraising attended by members of Lions Club, including His Royal Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Anyanwu implored members of the public to join the Lions Movement, noting that the service club aspires to attain a reach where there would be a Lion to meet every need in the world.

He said: “In the service to humanity, the harvest is plenty but the labourers are few. We need more people to join the Lions movement so we can serve more people in need.

“In the 2022/2023 Lions year, we plan to take the International Association of Lions Clubs in Nigeria to the market place so that our activities will be known to more Nigerians and we will encourage fellow citizens to join us so that we will have many more people become available for humanitarian service.

“I feel humbled and honoured to stand before you to accept the responsibility that you have duly given me to serve our beloved District 404A1 as the District Governor for 2022 to 2023 Lions year.

“In the last two years, I have learnt more about what it takes to lead in the Lions movement than I did from 1995 when I joined Yaba Lions Club to 2020 when my club presented me to vie for the position of 2nd Vice District Governor. It has been a worthy two years leadership education.

“I joined Yaba Lions Club because I was vaccinated with the humanitarian services the club was rendering and I was content to participate and attend my club activities, attend District and Multiple District conventions and generally enjoy serving humanity. Leadership in Lions Club was the farthest thing on my mind I was just content to serve.

“I thank my club for deeming me worthy to be presented as candidate for 2nd Vice District Governor. I thank the great Lions of District 404A1 for considering me worthy to serve by first electing me as 2nd Vice District Governor in 2020, then First Vice District Governor in 2021 and now as District Governor-elect. I am grateful for the trust you have reposed in me. I also want to thank all our Lions leaders in District 404A1 for their support, encouragement and guidance. I am deeply grateful. I plead for your continued support as my team and I embark on building upon the foundations you have laid to continue to ‘revitalise membership growth to add more active hands in support of our core mission, meet humanitarian needs and be the global leader in impactful service.’

“With gratitude in my heart for the honour and privilege accorded me by the cubs and delegates of District 404A1 Nigeria by electing me as District Governor for 2022 to 2023, I humbly accept the pledge and pledge to serve the Lions of our district and humanity with love and respect.”

In her valedictory speech at the event, the immediate past District Governor for 2021-2022, Furtune Wagbatsoma said: “I took over as District Governor on July 1, 2021 with the theme, ‘Building bonds of kindness’ and despite being a post COVID year, it was a beehive of activities, a busy and fulfilling year of a journey through humanity, for humanity and with humanity.”

She enumerated her achievements, to include: “We had a service goal of 550,000 persons and we closed with over 1,5 million people served. We were able to strengthen our membership with the addition of nine new clubs, thereby reaching our goals by over a 100 per cent.”

I wish to thank all who showed kindness to me as District Governor and a fellow lion. I appreciate the support you gave to make my tenure a success. I appreciate all fellow lions who, whom when called on surrendered their time, talent and treasure to make the year a success.

“I humbly appeal for same support, enthusiasm and encouragement to our current District Governor, Lion Ano Anyanwu and we wish him a very successful year.”

