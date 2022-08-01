By Adeola Badru

Oba Rafiu Osuolale, the Onjo of Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area, Oyo State, has reportedly joined his ancestors on Sunday night.

Sources within the palace disclosed the passing away of the revered monarch to Vanguard in confidentiality.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of death of the monarch has not been revealed.

With the death of Iba Osuolale, the tally of deaths of prominent traditional rulers in the has increased in the span of 12 months.

The reported transition of this monarch came a week after the death of Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle Ologunebi.

The Onjo of Okeho was the 18th monarch of the town after 15 years on the throne.

