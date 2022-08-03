By Ugochukwu Alaribe

An angry mob has destroyed a mortuary at Ndiolumbe, Isiala Ngwa council area of Abia State ,over alleged harvest of dead body parts.

The mortuary attendants were said to have fled the facility on sighting the irate youths.

The mob burnt ambulances and destroyed the facility, popularly known as Prince O Mortuary, leaving dead bodies scattered at the premises.

Sources told Vanguard that the Ndiolumbe community has been accusing the Prince O mortuary attendants of harvesting dead body parts and selling them to ritualists.

Following the destruction of the mortuary, relations of the dead bodies stormed the area to convey their dead to other mortuaries located in the community.

A mortuary owner in the area who pleaded anonymity confirmed that over 50 corpses from the demolished Mortuary has been deposited at his mortuary by their relatives.

“The mortuary has always been accused of harvesting dead body parts and selling them to ritualists. There have been too many stories about Prince O mortuary. So, the youths of Ndiolumbe community decided to destroy the mortuary and burn the ambulances. It was an awful sight as corpses were scattered everywhere. Nobody could stand the odour oozing from the mortuary,” a resident of the community told Vanguard.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful, as he was yet to respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number.

RELATED NEWS