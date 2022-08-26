.

By Efosa Taiwo

World and Commonwealth Games record holder, Tobi Amusan has finished second in the women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Nigerian star athlete who was all out to continue from where she left off in Birmingham lost to 2020 Tokyo Olympics winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who came in first with a new meeting record of 12.34s (-0.9).

Amusan did 12.45s to place second with Tania Jones coming in third position with a personal best record of 12.47s.

Amusan, however, qualified for the next Diamond League in Zurich holding 7th and 8th of September, 2022.

The Diamond League is a yearly series of top track and field athletic competitions comprising 14 of the best invitational athletic meetings.

The series ranks high in World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.

