Pic – APC National Vice- Chairman/ Chairman Southwest, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke

By Dayo Johnson

The National leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC has waded into the face off between the immediate past governor of Ogun state, Senator lbikunle Amosun and the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, appealing to them to sheath their swords.

Recall that Amosun who fired the first salvo claimed that the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State was allegedly rigged in favour of Abiodun.

Amosun claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), won the election but was rigged out.

The party in the state, fired back on behalf of governor Abiodun saying that ” The quoted statement was not only an insult to the psyche of the people of Ogun State but also a sad indication that the former governor is yet to purge himself of extreme arrogance and intolerance that were his trademarks, which earned him suspension from our party, even as a sitting governor.

“There is absolutely no truth in the specious utterance of the former governor who is obviously still sulking from the electoral defeat of his surrogate party in 2019.

” Our party and candidate not only won fair and square, but the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun was also attested to by his co-contestants, many of whom later joined APC and are still in APC.

However, the National Vice- Chairman/ Chairman Southwest, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, pleaded with both party leaders to allow peace reign in the state by ceasing fire.

Kekemeke’ s statement reads that “The Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in the Southwest has observed the brewing misunderstanding between some respected leaders/elders of our party in Ogun state.

“We grant that misunderstandings and quarrels are an essentially inevitable part of life and human organisations.

” However, it should be understood by all party compatriots that the Southwest zone can not afford any form of dispute to fester; not at this time when all hands must be on deck to secure resounding electoral victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates of the party in the Zone during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The party in the zone has already initiated actions to ensure that this family misunderstanding and others elsewhere in the Southwest are amicably resolved.

“I appeal to their Excellencies: Governor Abiodun and Senator Amosun to in the name of God and in the interest of the party in the zone sheath their swords and direct their supporters to cease henceforth from making public statements that will further divide the party in Ogun state and in the zone .

The party’s National Vice Chairman therefore urged ” all party faithful in the state to remain steadfast, rest assured that, our party will emerge stronger and better. End

