By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Nigerian Amapiano sensation, Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky has released another Amapiano-laced single titled ‘Call of Duty’.

The Marlian singer/composer comes through with another Niphkeys-produced jam and acts as a follow-up to his previously released single, Loving You, which is still making waves in the music industry.

Call of Duty’ is Zinoleesky’s third single of 2022 and fans of his music will likely enjoy it. It is a street anthem that would enjoy raves on the street and the music community at large.

Zinoleesky became a raving act in Nigeria’s street music scene in 2019 and rose to stardom that same year with the catalog named, Popo, which boldly addressed social inequity. His other popular songs include; Gone Far, Kilofeshe, Caro and love-esque Ampiano jam, “Loving You” – a chart-topping single which is a street anthem.