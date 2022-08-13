Big Brother Naija season seven housemate Amaka has accused her bestfriend in the house, Phyna of snatching Groovy from her.

Recall that after Groovy’s former lover Beauty was disqualified from the show, Amaka opened up to Phyna about her feelings for Groovy.

She, however, got upset when she found out Phyna slept on the same bed with Groovy. She told fellow housemate Ilebaye who also has feelings for Groovy and the former warned her against letting Groovy come in between her friendship with Phyna.

Amaka and Phyna have continued to ignore each other but this morning, while the housemates gathered in the garden and having a good time, Amaka told Chizzy, Pharmsavi before Phyna that she went to help her get Groovy but rather decided to keep him for herself.

Phyna said she has been nurturing feelings for Groovy and Bryann from the first day they entered the house.

Amaka on her part said she also likes Groovy but Beauty took hold of him on the first day, making it impossible to express how she truly felt.

Watch the video: Amaka and Phyna