By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Alumni Association says it is spending ₦120m on a 200KVA solar energy project as part of efforts to solve the power problem in the tertiary institution.

The Chairman of the body, Mr Baba Shettima-Kukawa, said this while briefing journalists at the end of the association’s parley in Abuja yesterday.

Shettima-Kukawa said that the first phase of the project, a 10 KVA solar power installation for the university’s main library, had been completed; adding that the second phase would be inaugurated on Sept. 7.

According to him, the initiative was to provide an alternative source of energy to the university which had been without electricity for 19 months.

He explained that the disruption of power supply from the national grid to Maiduguri, followed attacks on power facilities by Boko Haram insurgents in parts of the Northeast region.

“This has made the institution to be in dire need of an alternative source of electricity. Considering the rising cost of electricity supply in the country, this will further provide comfort for students.

“The project is very realistic as the cost estimate for 200 KVA is about ₦120m. We have thousands of graduates from University of Maiduguri and if we get 5,000 members to contribute N25,000 each we will get there,” he said.

The Chairman also said that the association would come up with many programmes to enhance interaction among members and deepen support for the university.

Shettima-Kukawa called on members to imbibe the culture of giving back to the society, not just the institution.

“Interest is quite low largely because we have a poor culture of giving back to the society. We all must collaborate and provide support to the University of Maiduguri and its students,” he said.

