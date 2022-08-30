.

On the unnamed rapist Rivers PDP member frolicking with Atiku, the Rivers governor said: “I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him, how many people have you made to join your party in your state.’

“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your party in your state. You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have cooked that you go to eat the food but you won’t cook your own.

“As people who want the party to win or who want their candidate to win the election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election? How many people have you been able to galvanise, and mobilise to leave their party to join your party? That is to show you are committed, willing and ready to make your party win an election.

“It’s not to go to Abuja and begin to gossip, say all kinds of things, come home and mobilise, let us see the capacity you have. It’s operation deliver your poling units, operation deliver your ward, operation delivers your local government. That is what politics is all about.”

