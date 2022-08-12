.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Friday paraded six suspected bandits mounting roadblock on Obudi road in Agwa clan, Oguta local government area of Imo state, while stopping vehicles, searching occupants to allegedly abduct police officers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said the suspects were arrested following a distress call to the command from the community regarding the activities of the hoodlums. Police said the suspects were all natives of Agwa in Oguta LGA.

Thenpolice said one of the hoodlums was putting on a police uniform suspected to belong to one of the slain officers during last week’s Friday bombing and killing of four police officers in Agwa police station.

According to the Police, “Following a distress call on 10/8/2022 at about 1040 hours, that some of the bandits that escaped arrest during the Izombe and Agwa raid conducted by the Command’s Tactical Teams, were sighted to have regrouped, blocking the road along Obudi Agwa, stopping vehicles, searching the occupants and checking their phones to identify policemen in the vehicle for possible abduction.

“The Command’s tactical teams immediately mobilized, joined by police operatives from Agwa Police Station, stormed the identified location at Obudi Agwa road, cordoned the area and arrested six bandits namely Mmadukaji Moses ‘m’ aged 30 years of Mgbala Agwa, wearing police operational vest suspected owned by one of the slain police officers in the Agwa Police Station attack, Chigozie Amanyere ‘m’ aged 21 years of Umukpo Agwa; Ifeanyi Uche ‘m’ aged 21 years of Obudi Agwa; Uzoma Uche ‘m’ aged 24 years of Obudi Agwa; Sopuruchi Anumodu ‘m’ aged 24yrs and Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 30yrs.”

“The operatives swiftly and tactically disarmed the bandits and recovered their weapons, which includes one English-made automatic pump action gun, two locally made Pistols, twenty live cartridges and fourteen sharpened machetes, to the station.

“However, in the course of interrogating the suspects, it was discovered that they are all natives of Agwa while the suspect, who was putting on a police operational vest, is undergoing further interrogation to confirm the source of the police vest and as soon as investigation is concluded they will be charged to court,” Police said.

Photos of the suspects and exhibits were recovered from them.

RELATED NEWS