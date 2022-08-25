An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, fixed Sept.29, for adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing trial of a Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara charged with alleged blasphemy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kabara is charged with four counts bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019.

At the resumed sitting, the defendant in his prayer urged the court to order his lead counsel Barr. Dalhatu Shehu-Usman, to come and visit him in the Correctional Centre.

“I was access to my lawyer for some days now. I want to see him in other to ask him some few questions concerning the case to enable me defend myself in the adoption of final written addresses,” he said.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ibrahim Salihu-Paki, urged the court to discharge and aquit the defendant.

He said the entire charges slammed against his client there was no linkage based on the offence he was alleged to have committed.

“My Lord we seek for another date to enable us file our adoption of final written addresses on point of law,” he said.

The Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda SAN, objected the defendant’s prayer to discharge and aquit him.

He urged the court to uphold all the legal evidences and submissions they presented to the court during the ongoing trail.

The presiding judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, ordered the defense lead counsel Mr Shehu-Usman to visit the defendant in Kano Correctional Centre on Aug.27, and give him all necessary support he needed.

“This is the time the defendant need the services of his lawyer most”. He gave both parties two weeks each to file their final written addresses.

Sarki-Yola adjourned the matter until Sept.29, for adoption of final written addresses.

The defendant was alleged to have made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his marriage with Nana Safiyya in Jautul Fara, Section 93 (40) and hadith 1,365 and 1,428. Sahih-Bukhari and Muslim.

