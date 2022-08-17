.

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Nigerian music `superstar Buju BNXN will have questions to answer after boasting about spitting on a police officer.



This is according to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, while reacting to a tweet shared by the music star.

“@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer,” he tweeted.

Buju had shared a tweet where he boasted about spitting on the officer.

“Spat on the police officer’s face and it felt good,” he tweeted.

He has since deleted the tweet.

The music star was involved in an altercation with men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer is seen shirtless, with just his singlet, arguing and confronting the officers who apparently block his car.

RELATED NEWS