ABUJA—The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, OAuGF, has described as baseless the unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, misconduct, and abuse of power being peddled against the Auditor General, Mr. Aghughu Adolphus.

A statement by Head, Press of the OAuGF, Me Ika Ika Oqua, noted that the issue of alteration of the directors’ seniority being raised had been put to rest since July 18, 2022, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HCSF.

She said: “A circular was issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) with ref. HCSF/SPSO/ODD0/E&WP/64421/166, dated July 18, to put to rest the order of seniority of the first five directors in the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, which has been a subject of petition by those who feel aggrieved by the placement among the directors.

Oqua noted that the allegation by paid pipers, who are doing the bidding of their pay masters did not take into consideration the mandate of the AuGF as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

She added: “For the avoidance of doubt, section 85(6) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that in the exercise of his functions under the constitution, the AuGF shall not be subject to the direction and control of any other authority or person.”

According to her, Adolphus has demonstrated over time that in the discharge of his duties, he has never been nepotistic or tribalistic.

“It was in the exercise of the foregoing that the AuGF has been redeploying staff of his office to bare as that are commensurate with their grade levels, experiences, and qualifications irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

