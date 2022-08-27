Super Eagles deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong has called the Super Eagles B camp in Ghana to underline his total support for the team as Nigeria battles with Ghana for a place in the 2023 African Nations Championship holding in Algeria. The high-profile game against the Galaxies will kick off at 4pm Ghana time (5pm in Nigeria) in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The Watford FC of England defender assured that he would be watching the game live. He then volunteered any form of support the team desires to win the all-important home-and-away cracker and grab the ticket.

Ekong reached out to the players through team captain Tope Olusesi while they were on the flight to Ghana on Friday.

He said: “Hello captain, this is Ekong and I just want to wish you and the guys and the staff all the best in the game against Ghana. I know it won’t be easy but I believe in you guys.

“Continue to make us proud. Every time you put on the green and white jerseys, it’s something very special and as players, we can’t be there to support you guys now but we will be watching the match and I am praying for victory for you guys. So, keep working hard like you have been doing; we are following you and I’m following all the news and I will be watching the game and I look forward to meeting with you guys.

“Wishing you all the best and just know that I am supporting you guys one hundred percent and if there’s anything I can do to help you guys please let me know. Up the Super Eagles! Take care and all the best. Speak with you again soon.”

The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, 3rd September at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

RELATED NEWS