Nigeria’s contingent to Sunday’s 7th African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana will storm the city of Cape Coast on Friday.

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf and his assistants have been working on 34 invited players for the past few weeks, and a final list of 22 players for the trip and for the return leg in Abuja on Saturday next week will be released just before the squad jets out on Friday morning.

Sunday’s clash will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium, starting from 4pm Ghana time (5pm Nigeria time).

The Confederation of African Football has picked Beninoise officials to take charge of the encounter, with Issa Mouhamed as the referee. His compatriots Eric Ulrich Ayimavo will be assistant referee 1, with Koudogbo Kougbemede as assistant referee 2 and Tanisla Ahomlanto as fourth official.

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone will be match commissioner while Sanusie Rashid, another Sierra Leonean, will be referee assessor.

The return leg will hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.

