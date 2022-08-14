By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced the Village Head of Efen Ibom in Ika Local Government Area of the State, Chief Essien Matthew Odiong to death by hanging for murder.

The 82 year-old convict, who is married to 12 wives with 60 children, was standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, directing unlawful trial by ordeal, stealing of motorcycle and murder of the owner, and a member of his community, Udoma Akpan Udo Ubom.

Delivering judgment on the matter, the Court presided over by Justice Edem Akpan, found the accused guilty of murder of Udo Ubom by injecting some chemical substance on him, leading to his death on 26th April, 2017.…

NUJ intervenes, as distributor narrates experience after release

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command on Friday arrested and detained Mr Chidi Ngadiubia, a popular Newspaper distributor in Uyo the state capital in place of publisher of state based tabloid, ‘The Mail Newspaper, Mr. Ifreke Nseowo.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that Ngadiubia who was taken away by policemen about 3:10 pm at his distribution point, at Asutan Street, on the orders of the State government, however has been released following the intervention of Chairman of the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Amos Etuk.

Some state-based tabloid recently had reportedly claimed that there was plot to arrest the publisher of “The Mail Newspaper”, Nsewo over regular reportage of stories on the alleged Pastor Umo Eno’s certificates forgery case .

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon confirmed the distributor, release.

Asked why he was arrested MacDon simply responded: “I think there was a petition, and we are investigating the petition to know who is involved, directly or indirectly. Investigation is still ongoing, but the investigation is not targeted at witch-hunting anybody”

Meanwhile narrating his experience Mr. Chidi Ngadiubia, said: “What happened is that Nsewo contacted me on phone on Friday, that he had directed somebody who wants to place advert in his paper to me, that I should collect the advert and keep for him.

“So when the person, a girl, contacted me, I described my office to her. When she arrived I asked her what kind she wanted and She said she wants to do advert in The Mail Newspaper, and that she has discussed with Nsewo (publisher) but he didn’t tell her the price for the advert.

“Then I told her to let me bring a copy of “The Mail’ Newspaper for her to see what it looks like. As I was showing her the advert rates I saw policemen come, and they asked me to enter their vehicle. I asked them what I did, and they just told me to enter their vehicle, that when I reach their station I will hear what I did.

“When we got to the police station Ikot Akpan Abia they asked me to write statement, and I asked them what do they want me to write? Because I don’t know what I did. Then they said Nsewo (The Mail Newspaper publisher) told them to come and meet me as one of his workers. I told them that I only distribute National and local Newspapers.

“When I told them, I don’t write stories, that my work is to sell Newspaper, they said yes they know that I am a distributor, but that Nsewo gave them my phone number, that I should call Nsewo and confirm. They didn’t even say exactly what story Nsewo published that they are looking for him.

“Then they asked me to call Nsewo, I called Nsewo and told him that the girl he directed to me has brought the N15,000 advert, that he should come and collect it. Nsewo now replied that he will come to collect it tomorrow which is today (Saturday). I asked him what time? he said if he cannot come, he will send his boy to come and collect it, and I said okay.

“I cut the call and then told them,(Policemen) he said he will come and collect the advert, on Saturday, that they should allow me to go, but they refused. They said until I bring Nsewo, I will not go anywhere.

“It was the NUJ Chairman Amos Etuk that intervened. He sent the Secretary this evening to ensure I was released. It is not more than 30minutes that I was released. That was what happened. As we speak I am still on my way to my house”

Asked if he feels Nsewo suspected there was trouble and decided to send the girl for advert to him as is being speculated in some quarters, Chidi said “I don’t think he suspected something was wrong because people sometimes bring change of name for him and he will ask me to keep it for him.

“He will later come and collect it. So I am not angry with him. If he knew that there was trouble, I don’t think he would want me to become involved”, Ngadiubia asserted.

