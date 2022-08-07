By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan has named Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Asuquo Amba Rtd as his running mate in the 2023 Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial election.

The brief ceremony which took place weekend at the state party secretariat,4- Lanes, Uyo had in attendance YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

Speaking, the party faithful, the guber hopeful aka OBA said that with his running-mate, Mr. the party’s ticket was complete, and assured that their government will be loyal to Akwa Ibom people.

Senator Akpan who was nominated the YPP Governorship candidate in a fresh primary election held on Thursday, stressed that his government will be based in “3Rs”: Recover, Reconcile and Reposition.

He described AIG Amba (rtd) as “a man who has served the country, meritoriously, with passion and as a true Akwa Ibomite who did his job for Nigeria in the Nigeria Police Force, with an incontrovertible Curriculum Vitae.

In acceptance speech, AIG Amba (Rtd) who described OBA as “the legend of our time” expressed appreciation to the senator and the entire party structure for having confidence and faith in him.

He promised that as a “spare tyre”, his “loyalty is already 100%” to the Bassey Akpan and promised to support him to win the governorship race.

The AIG Amba (rtd) according to his resume is from Urueoffong Uruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. He is a graduate of English/Literary from the University of Lagos.

Amba who did his national service in 1985, and was retainwas enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986, has served as commissioner of police in different states including Bayelsa, and Ekiti and he retired in February 2021.

