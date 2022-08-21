By Emma Una

Youths under the aegis of “Akpabuyo Youth Agenda” have described the APC Senatorial candidate for Cross River Southern Senatorial district, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong as “a big friend and brother who has always been there for us”

The youth body hailed Ekpenyong’s contribution to the fight against kidnapping and other social vices in the local government area.

Speaking in Calabar, the president of the association, Mr Cyril Bassey Effiong commended the former Cross River state Commission for Finance for always coming to their aid on matters of security whenever he is called upon.

“We, the youths of Akpabuyo have woken from our slumber and we have put ourselves together to complement the efforts of government and the security agencies to ensure peace in our local government area,” Effiong said.

He stated that the APC senatorial candidate has been unrelenting in this regard. “I would like to use this medium to thank our big friend Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong (Suki) because this is one man that is deeply concerned about security in Akpabuyo and whenever we have issues in Akpabuyo we call him and his response is always rapid “

“He gave me his direct lines and told me to reach out to him whenever there are issues in Akpabuyo, besides that, he has also single-handedly sponsored enlightenment programs for the youths to shun all forms of social vices in our local council and we are grateful for his commitment to bring peace to Akpabuyo”.

The youth leader however called on other major political players from the Cross River Southern Senatorial district to support the ongoing efforts against kidnapping in the area adding that ” If we pull together as one we can drive out the menace of kidnapping and armed robbery in our local government and the state at large”

