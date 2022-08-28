.

….Promotes 2,111 primary school teachers

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government, said weekend, that it has become an offence for any teacher in it’s public schools across the state to enroll their children in private schools.

This, according to the state chairman of

Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Victor Olabimtan, followed

the dwindling population of pupils in public primary schools across the state.

The Head Press & information Services of the board, Bisi Agboola, in a statement in Akure, said government was worried over the development, despite it’s investment in primary education across the state.

Agboola, said the chairman, at a meeting with head teachers across the three senatorial districts of the state, “frowned at the dwindling population of pupils in public schools inspite of government efforts.

According to him “Hon Olabimtan noted that the teachers will henceforth be hold responsible for any drop in schools’ enrolment.

“The SUBEB chairman condemned in strong term the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and ruled that it has become an offence for any public school teachers to take their wards to private schools.

“Olabimtan said Ondo state government will not relent in its efforts at upgrading school standard as well as its personnels.

” He called on the Education Secretary in the 18 Local government areas not to hesitate at reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanction.

” The chairman therefore charged the teachers to buckle up and do the needful in the area of enrollment drive and shun any act of indolence.

The statement added that the state government has approved that serving primary school teachers can now reach the level-16 status like their counterparts in the civil service.

By implication, it added it ” means they can be considered for the position of permanent secretary when such vacancy is opened.

Meanwhile, promotion letters were distributed to 2,111 teachers of which about 85 are of grade level-16.

0labimtan thanked governor Akeredolu for providing UBEC Counterpart funding which has hitherto been neglected for about five years paving way for the massive reconstruction of schools, renovations as well as provision of furniture items.

The state Chairman of PTA, Alhaji Abimbola Omo-Oloja, while responding, thanked the governor, for his interest at lifting education from foundation.

Omo-Oloja, who pledged the unflinching support of parents at all times, appealed for the return of extra curricular activities in schools.

