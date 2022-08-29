By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State government, weekend, declared that it has become an offence for any teacher in its public schools across the state to enrol their children in private schools.

Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Mr Victor Olabimtan, said this following the dwindling population of pupils in public primary schools across the state.

The Head of Press and Information Services of the board, Bisi Agboola, in a statement, said the state government was worried over the development, despite its investment in primary education in the state.

The statement reads: “Mr Olabimtan noted that the teachers will, henceforth, be held responsible for any drop in schools’ enrolment.

“The SUBEB chairman condemned in strong terms the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and ruled that it has become an offence for any public school teachers to take their wards to private schools.

“Olabimtan said Ondo state government will not relent in its efforts at upgrading school standards as well as its personnel.

“He called on the Education Secretary in the 18 Local government areas not to hesitate at reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanction. “The chairman, therefore, charged the teachers to buckle up and do the needful in the area of enrollment drive and shun any act of indolence.”

