Former world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch has aired his concern over Anthony Joshua’s decision to part ways with Rob McCracken and insisted the British heavyweight should retire if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is due to face Usyk for a second time on Saturday after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in an unanimous points decision at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in September last year.

Ahead of their rematch, Sportsmail sat down with Froch to discuss AJ’s relationship with McCracken, his loss of confidence following Andy Ruiz’s victory, the style of boxing he needs to produce against Usyk and what will happen if he loses again. Joshua parted company with McCracken on a definitive basis earlier this summer and turned to Robert Garcia, the highly-decorated Mexican-American coach with a catalogue of world champions on his CV.

Froch worries Joshua has made the wrong decision to part ways with the British coach – claiming McCracken is a boxing ‘guru’ that can help athletes return to their best form

