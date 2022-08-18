

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In order to recognize federal workers for their contributions and motivate them to attain greater heights in their career, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, yesterday, gave out N21 million cash gifts to 42 federal civil servants in a ceremony hosted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service in Abuja.

Each of the recipients, drawn from various Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, across different categories of workers, received N500,000 in instant transfers.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, explained that the cash reward was a token of the foundation’s ‘’recognition of the importance of the civil service as a key stakeholder, but the least rewarded in the country’’.

According to him, the award was established in furtherance of the foundation’s mission to drive public sector transformation for improved public service delivery in the country.

He said: ‘’We recognize the crucial roles the civil service plays in national development and how the work of civil servants in implementing government’s policies and programmes can lead to better life for all Nigerians. It is therefore necessary that we recognize and reward those civil servants who diligently carry out their duties for the benefits of all Nigerians. We hope that this award will serve as incentives to all civil servants to strive for professionalism and excellence in their work’’.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Esan, in her speech, recalled that the 42 beneficiaries were the winners of this year’s Civil Service Award, which was announced last June during the 2022 Civil Service Day, stressing that they were chosen based on criteria tied to the core values of the civil service including loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency and professionalism.

It was at that June event that Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede made the pledge to reward the awardees with cash gifts. Yesterday’s event was a fulfillment of the pledge. Like previous Civil Service Awards, the awardees were selected through a thorough screening processes. He announced during the event that the cash gifts would now be given out yearly to the civil servants who emerged winners of the Civil Service Day Awards. It is christened The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund in honour of his late mother who passed away last year.

In addition to the endowment fund, the foundation is also working with the Office of the Head of Civil Service to deliver many other initiatives such as facilitating the digitalization of the civil service and providing strategic support for a culture of change campaign. The Foundation also offers scholarships to civil servants to the University of Oxford for capacity building and running an in-country executive training programmes for future public sector leaders.

RELATED NEWS