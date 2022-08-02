By Lawani Mikairu

The General Manager, Public Affairs,Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria ,AIB-N , Mr Tunji Oketunbi has won this year’s Public Relations Manager award of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) at its 26th Annual Conference.

According to the organizers of the annual conference, the award was bestowed upon Mr. Tunji Oketunbi in recognition of his ” achievements of ensuring that the general public are adequately informed of the Bureau’s activities.”

Speaking while receiving the award, Oketunbi appreciated the organisers of the conference and dedicated the award to the Commissioner of AIB-N, Engr. Akin Olateru.

He said : “This award is as a result of the hard work and dedication of my boss, Engr. Akin Olateru, towards the successful achievement of the Bureau’s mandate.”

“His achievements since he assumed office as the Commissioner of AIB has made my work, as an image maker, easier. I remember there was a time when the media would continuously ask me when AIB would release a report and all I could reply was soon. All that is a thing of the past now in AIB because we have been releasing our reports in a timely manner”.

Oketunbi also appreciated members of the media for the cordial relationship and cooperation they have maintained with the Bureau over the years, while promising to do more to improve upon the relationship.

The LAAC 26th Annual Conference, themed Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications,’ saw industry stakeholders discuss and proffer solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

