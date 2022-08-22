…As FG, military, stakeholders re-strategise ahead of schools’ resumption

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Ahead of the resumption of primary and secondary schools across the nation, next month, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, has assured that the military was committed to securing the nation’s schools.

Federal and state government officials, military and other security agencies met with school owners and representatives of parents, in Abuja, to re-strategise on how to secure schools and fund Safe School initiative.

Gen. Irabor who was represented by Rear Admiral Chibuike Azike, the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, noted terrorist attacks on schools which led to the closure of schools in parts of the country.

He said, “Nigeria has been facing major security challenges, including attacks on schools, leading to closure of schools in the affected states. The armed forces are committed to securing Nigerian schools- both students and staff.”

In his address, the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Nationalk Planning, Alh. Shehu Aliyu, said that the federal would adequately fund the Safe Schools initiative.

His words, “We are all aware of the blight of insecurity that has befallen our nation, of interest to us as stakeholders is the incessant attacks on our schools across the country that has disrupted the education sector. One of the resultant effect is the declaration of Nigeria as having the highest out-of-school children.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring a safer teaching and learning environment. In the same vein, the Ministry has committed to creating adequate budgetary allocation for Financing Safe Schools activities.”

The head of the Safe Schools Unit of the Federal Ministry of finance, Budget and national Planning, Hajiya Halima Iliya Ville said that states, local governments and communities across the country should take ownership of the Safe Schools initiative, for it to achieve the desired outcomes.

In his remarks, Emir of Keffi, Alh. Shehu Yamusa III called for the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in all schools, as well as, taking other necessary steps to make Nigerians schools safe for the pupils and staff.

His words, “Our students must have a safe environment to learn. This is the type of environment that we want and we must work to ensure it. Safety is a prime concern. If students and teachers are in danger, then education is in danger.

“To have safe schools, I suggest that CCTV be provided in our schools. There should be multi-sectoral approach- parents, PTAs, traditional rulers and the communities should be involved, especially in the area of intelligence gathering.”

The President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela said that safeguarding schools in the country has become more critical than ever.

He urged stakeholders to pay more attention to the emotional health of students and staff, while stressing the need for intelligence sharing and community-based response programme , in case of emergency.

