By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police Command on Monday paraded the eight suspected persons linked to the bombing and killing of four police officers at Agwa divisional police station in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, last Friday night.

The Command’s State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Police said the suspects were arrested between the community of Agwa and Izombe areas in the state. However, the police said one of the suspects who attempted to escape sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the federal medical centre, FMC, for treatment.

According to Police, “Sequel to the attack on Agwa Police Station on 05/8/2022 by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) where four gallant police officers lost their lives, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) after on the spot assessment of the incident immediately, directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence a detailed investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Command’s tactical teams, on the 06/8/2022 at about 0300hrs, after a diligent gathering of credible intelligence, raided some identified criminal hideouts located between Agwa and Izombe communities in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, where the hoodlums, on sighting police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, in an attempt to escape arrest; but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the operatives.

“While some suspects escaped, eight persons were arrested, they include the following: – Obioma Chibuike ‘m’ age 18 years, Achazie Chidiebere ‘m’ age 22 years, Onyedikachi Nwadike ‘m’ aged 19 years, Anayo Onyemere ‘m’ aged 51 years, Ifeanyi Mboyi ‘m’ aged 26 years, Chukwudi Onyeausi ‘m’ aged 29 years, Obodo Promise ‘m’ aged 17 years, Ifeobu Ebubechi ‘m’ aged 22 years.

“On the spot enquiry revealed that all the arrested suspects were natives of Agwa and Izombe communities respectively. Their weapons were recovered when their hideouts were searched, they include; one pumps action gun, two locally made guns, six cutlasses, one Biafran flag, eight live cartridges, eight expended cartridges and one masquerade apparel.”

“On their way out of the hoodlums’ hideouts, one of the overzealous suspects, Ifeanyi Mboyi attempted escaping from the lawful custody of the operatives and was swiftly demobilized by the ever gallant police operatives. The suspect sustained bullet injury on his left leg and was taken to Federal Medical Center Owerri, Imo State, where he is undergoing treatment and he is in stable condition,” Police said.

